Project Inverse Price Tops $0.0175 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Project Inverse has a market cap of $487,495.23 and $114,796.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00114405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00165798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,792.70 or 0.99781220 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.29 or 0.06968653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00779190 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

