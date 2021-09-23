PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.66

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and traded as high as $7.00. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3926 per share. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

