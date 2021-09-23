Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.26

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and traded as low as $31.47. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 40,609 shares changing hands.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

