Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alcoa Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

