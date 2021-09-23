Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Issued By Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE BIP opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after buying an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 775,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

