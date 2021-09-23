Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Issued By KeyCorp

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,681,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

