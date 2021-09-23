Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Issued By Barrington Research

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoWeb in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AutoWeb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AUTO opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.24. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

