Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Truist Securiti

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 59.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $388,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.