Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$9.11 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.53 and a 52 week high of C$17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

