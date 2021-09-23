Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Increased by Analyst

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $938,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

