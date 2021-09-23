Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

