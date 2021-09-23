Qwertycoin (QWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $584,174.11 and $42.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

