Raymond James Analysts Give BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) a $9.50 Price Target

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been given a $9.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE BB traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 1,477,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,445,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

