Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKKGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS: MKKGY):

9/17/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/14/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/13/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/10/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/10/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/9/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/6/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/6/2021 – MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

