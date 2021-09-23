Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $26.05 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.20. 116,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.13. The company has a market capitalization of $387.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

