Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,524,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.34. 99,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

