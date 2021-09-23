Rentberry (BERRY) Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $238,904.26 and $180.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00127997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044524 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

