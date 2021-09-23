REPO (REPO) Price Up 177% Over Last Week

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 177% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $2.58 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00112943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.25 or 1.00368996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.69 or 0.07018464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00816355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

