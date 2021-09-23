Research Analysts Set Expectations for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CENX opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

