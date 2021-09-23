Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “NA” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.84 and a 52-week high of C$4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

