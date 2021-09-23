REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.52 Million

Equities analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce sales of $581.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.90 million. REV Group posted sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. REV Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

