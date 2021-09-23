Reviewing Aadi Bioscience (AADI) and Its Rivals

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ: AADI) is one of 886 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aadi Bioscience to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aadi Bioscience N/A -42.00% -39.88% Aadi Bioscience Competitors -3,674.62% -115.85% -26.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aadi Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million -$4.32 million -21.39 Aadi Bioscience Competitors $1.70 billion $122.33 million -2.71

Aadi Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aadi Bioscience. Aadi Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aadi Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aadi Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience Competitors 5012 18572 40448 778 2.57

Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.58%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Aadi Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aadi Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Aadi Bioscience competitors beat Aadi Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

