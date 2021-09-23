RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,608.30

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,608.30 ($34.08) and traded as low as GBX 2,605 ($34.03). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,605 ($34.03), with a volume of 99,932 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,608.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,495.50.

Get RIT Capital Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 17.63 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.