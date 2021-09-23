RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RIV Capital stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 65,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,414. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

