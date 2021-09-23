RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Sold by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund reduced its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943,410 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology accounts for 0.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.24% of RLX Technology worth $32,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

RLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 120,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,725,435. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

