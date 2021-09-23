Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.50

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 21651139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.49 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £28.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

About Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

