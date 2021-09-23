Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $301.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.74 and a 1 year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

