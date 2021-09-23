Rope ($ROPE) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Rope has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope coin can now be bought for $10.34 or 0.00023617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market cap of $289,408.05 and $401.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00070532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00113949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00166848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.08 or 0.99958552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.75 or 0.07002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00781567 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.