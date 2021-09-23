Roy Schoenberg Sells 28,721 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $291,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00.
Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
