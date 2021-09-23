Roy Schoenberg Sells 28,721 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 28,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $291,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74.

On Thursday, July 1st, Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.