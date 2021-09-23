Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.39

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and traded as high as $18.13. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 159,984 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

