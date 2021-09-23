Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $496.94

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 496.94 ($6.49) and traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.48). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58), with a volume of 67,322 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 497.81.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

