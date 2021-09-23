Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.90. 9,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,209. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $110.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

