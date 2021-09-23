SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in AbbVie by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after buying an additional 1,828,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $123,002,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

ABBV stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.87. 62,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

