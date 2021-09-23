SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.30

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SecureWorks by 116.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.