Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0085

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $40.69 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,769,969,446 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

