Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.95% of Sempra Energy worth $400,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

