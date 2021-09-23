Sentinel 1-Day Volume Reaches $320,558.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $211.86 million and approximately $320,558.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,429,365,844 coins and its circulating supply is 4,774,529,875 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.