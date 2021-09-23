SF Capital Price Hits $0.0007 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $74,489.18 and $3.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00070532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00113949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00166848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,747.08 or 0.99958552 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.75 or 0.07002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00781567 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.