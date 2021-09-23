Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.13

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $186.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

