Share Repurchase Plan Authorized by Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Board

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:DRI traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

