Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Decreases By 19.3%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $18,980,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BBQ alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BBQ has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $170.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.09.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.