Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Expands By 23.0%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHSE. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bull Horn by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 353,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bull Horn by 516,200.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Bull Horn by 90.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the first quarter valued at about $2,801,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHSE opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Bull Horn has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

