Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.59.

GCTAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

