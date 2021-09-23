Sierra Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $320.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sierra Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

