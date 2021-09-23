SingularityNET 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.54 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $380.35 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00128252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044600 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

