Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after buying an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,838,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,214,000 after buying an additional 1,007,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,892,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

