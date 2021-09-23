Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.36

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as high as C$5.40. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 88,672 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.90 million and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

