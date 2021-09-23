Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $921.24

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 921.24 ($12.04) and traded as high as GBX 927 ($12.11). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82), with a volume of 289,264 shares trading hands.

SMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Libertas Partners increased their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 898.20 ($11.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 603.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 921.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 864.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

