Sociall Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Sociall has a total market cap of $171,792.01 and approximately $132.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00127997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044524 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.