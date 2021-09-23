Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Spire worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. 2,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

